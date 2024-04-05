ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $3.95. ChromaDex shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 346,416 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ChromaDex Trading Down 6.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

