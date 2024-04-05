Coinmetro Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $872.54 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $872.54 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007983 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001551 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,792.97 or 0.99996247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00126249 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,584,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,591,099.07 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.6496689 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,106.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars.

