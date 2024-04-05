Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,202. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.