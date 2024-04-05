Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,281. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

