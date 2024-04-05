Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 626 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $9.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.90. 10,407,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $297.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

