Compound Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.39 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Compound has a market cap of $579.90 million and approximately $34.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $71.62 or 0.00105641 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016181 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,928 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,868.33143229 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 70.92610706 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $36,964,844.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

