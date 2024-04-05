Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $471.66

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 471.66 ($5.92) and traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.48). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.34), with a volume of 203,159 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 635 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($8.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduit Stock Performance

Conduit Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 496.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 471.89. The firm has a market cap of £778.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s payout ratio is presently 2,978.72%.

Insider Activity at Conduit

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 9,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £45,360 ($56,942.00). 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

