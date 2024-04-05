Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.36

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $58.50 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,123,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,647,046 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,986,878,308.36 with 3,849,378,297.13 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35138517 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $52,898,862.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

