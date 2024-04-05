Contrasting Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) and Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) and Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Rogers Sugar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 12.04% 11.48% 8.75% Rogers Sugar N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Tootsie Roll Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rogers Sugar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Tootsie Roll Industries pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rogers Sugar pays out 116.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $769.37 million 2.91 $91.91 million $1.27 24.69 Rogers Sugar N/A N/A N/A $0.31 12.39

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Rogers Sugar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers Sugar. Rogers Sugar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tootsie Roll Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tootsie Roll Industries and Rogers Sugar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Rogers Sugar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Rogers Sugar shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.5% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Rogers Sugar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. The company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy, and food and groceries; and supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, e-commerce merchants, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through food and grocery brokers. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc. engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes. The company offers its maple syrup products under the The Maple Treat Corporation, Uncle Luke's, Great Northern, Decacer, and Highland Sugarworks brands. In addition, it markets its products to industrial, consumer, and liquid product markets under the Lantic name in Eastern Canada and Rogers name in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.