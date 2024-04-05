Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Tops $16.76 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $16.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00067362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00025019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

