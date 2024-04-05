Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.54. 993,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,367. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

