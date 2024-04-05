Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,795,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,664,789 shares of company stock valued at $969,850,340 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

