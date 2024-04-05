Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 66,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,994 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 22.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,153,000 after buying an additional 499,533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. 10,696,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

