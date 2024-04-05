Detalus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,659 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

