Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.74

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.74 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.16). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.16), with a volume of 1,297 shares traded.

Dialight Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Dialight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,915 ($62,660.06). 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.