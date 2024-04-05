Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.68% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $55,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 415,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,468. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.