Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.69 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.69 billion and $1.93 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00144594 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008508 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,768,006,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.