Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,075.96

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,075.96 ($13.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.14). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.14), with a volume of 126,058 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.94) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.70) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,209 ($15.18).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.52, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,076.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 51 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,890.41%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.