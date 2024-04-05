ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Up 0.8%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. 591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.53% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

