ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Up 0.8%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. 591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.