Financial Analysis: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 3.38 -$5.98 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $1.06 billion 0.07 -$179.95 million ($5.05) -0.43

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69% Oportun Financial -17.02% -31.58% -4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $6.57, suggesting a potential upside of 201.44%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.