Financial Freedom LLC Has $29,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Freedom LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in PayPal by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 197,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Boit C F David grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645,719. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

