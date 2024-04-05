Financial Freedom LLC Invests $40,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.20. 62,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

