Financial Freedom LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Freedom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,531,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

