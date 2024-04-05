Financial Freedom LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Financial Freedom LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,953 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 1,470,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,182. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.