Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. 28,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 20,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Finning International Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.