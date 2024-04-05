Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,192. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

