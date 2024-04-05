Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $942.70. 363,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

