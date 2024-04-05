Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

LYB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.79. 1,081,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

