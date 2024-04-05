Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

