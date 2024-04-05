Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,721,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,251. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.18 and a 200-day moving average of $464.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

