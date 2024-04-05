Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,336 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $204.45. 27,561,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,668,836. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

