Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 138 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.77. 6,815,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

