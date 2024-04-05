Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 194 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,692. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

