Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 335 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. increased its holdings in Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,404. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

