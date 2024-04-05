Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 436 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 950,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

