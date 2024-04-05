Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 538 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,645. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

