Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 733 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. 1,680,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,516. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

