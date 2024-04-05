Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.67

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.67 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 86.10 ($1.08). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 276,233 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 105 ($1.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Genel Energy

Genel Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Genel Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.44, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of £232.18 million, a P/E ratio of -163.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.70.

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.