GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.91. Approximately 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $731.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

