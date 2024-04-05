GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Trading Down 2.6%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

