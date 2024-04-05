Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.19

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $7.98. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 4,667 shares trading hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gyrodyne news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $34,900.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

About Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC ( NASDAQ:GYRO Free Report ) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

