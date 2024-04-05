Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.55 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and $45.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00068615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00025015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,562 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.471962 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10328008 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $52,628,691.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.