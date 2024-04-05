IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 535.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

IceCure Medical stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 75,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,469. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Further Reading

