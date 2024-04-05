ICON (ICX) Trading 12% Lower This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $309.69 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,883,076 coins and its circulating supply is 987,883,063 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 987,873,320.6988102 with 987,873,320.4869578 in circulation.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

