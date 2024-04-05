IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.33 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.89 ($0.12), with a volume of 352,740 shares.

IGas Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of £12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading

