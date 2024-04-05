Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Raised by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,515. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -220.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

