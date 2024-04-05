International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE IBM traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.15. 2,013,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,780. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
