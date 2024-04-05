International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 2.4%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.80. Approximately 100,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 58,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.62.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

