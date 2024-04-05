Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $16.89 or 0.00024857 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and $195.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,003,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,981,236 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

