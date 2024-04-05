Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 281,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

